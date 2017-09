AMMAN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Jordan’s Central Bank cut its benchmark lending rates by 25 basis points on Tuesday, the bank said.

The bank cut its discount rate to 4.50 percent and repo rate to 4.25 percent. The overnight rate on the dinar, which banks receive on excess liquidity, was reduced to 3.50 percent. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Patrick Graham)