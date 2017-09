AMMAN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Jordan’s Central Bank on Wednesday cut its benchmark lending rates by 25 basis points.

The bank cut its discount rate to 4.75 percent and repo rate to 4.5 percent. Overnight rates on the dinar, which banks receive on excess liquidity, fell to 3.75 percent. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by John Stonestreet)