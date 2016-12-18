FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Armed gunmen attack police patrols in Jordanian city of Karak, casualties reported
December 18, 2016 / 1:10 PM / 8 months ago

Armed gunmen attack police patrols in Jordanian city of Karak, casualties reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Unidentified armed gunmen fired at several police patrols in drive by shootings in the southern Jordanian city of Karak with reports of several casualties, security sources said.

They said the attackers were being pursued in an area surrounding an ancient castle in the mountainous city where police sealed off the main roads and dispatched elite special forces to hunt the attackers.

A militant attack was not ruled out, the sources said. There was no immediate comment from the authorities. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Keith Weir)

