FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jordan Telecom's 2013 net profits fall 38 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 16, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

Jordan Telecom's 2013 net profits fall 38 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Jordan Telecom Group, the country’s sole fixed-line operator, said its 2013 net profits fell 37.8 percent to 51.7 million dinars ($73 million) as revenues dropped in an increasingly competitive market.

The group, in which Orange, formerly called France Telecom, owns a 51 percent stake, said on Sunday revenues of its integrated mobile, Internet and fixed-line business fell 11.7 percent to 370 million dinars in 2013 against the previous year.

Industry executives say Jordan Telecom faced tough competition last year in a turf war between three telecom operators and has been hit by higher government taxes. ($1=0.709 dinar) (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.