FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Jordan tourism revenues stable at $4 bln last year despite militant attacks
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 16, 2017 / 9:56 PM / 7 months ago

Jordan tourism revenues stable at $4 bln last year despite militant attacks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMMAN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Jordan's tourism sector has proved resilient with revenues stable at $4 billion in 2016 year against the previous year despite several militant attacks, the tourism minister said on Monday.

Jordan hosted last year 3.8 million foreign visitors who spent in the country at least one night, a rise of 2.6 percent from the previous year, Lina Annab told reporters.

Annab said the sector was so far able to cushion itself from the repercussions of an attack last month in the southern city of Karak, with few signs of any significant drop in tourist arrivals from the region or Europe.

"It's business as usual and the cancellations have been minimal. Unfortunately, as for danger there is no place that is 100 percent safe," said Annab.

More than a dozen people were killed, including a Canadian tourist, in two attacks by Islamist militants in December in the southern city of Karak. Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for the violence.

Three American servicemen were killed by a Jordanian guard in November. Washington issued a travel warning to Americans travelling to Jordan because of threats from militant groups, which Jordanian officials criticised as unnecessary.

Annab said her ministry was trying to offset any potential fallout by encouraging more Christian religious tourists to visit biblical sites and promoting the country as a regional hub for medical tourism.

Officials say the kingdom has drawn bigger numbers of tourists from Gulf Arab states in recent years, who have made up for the drop in package tours by European operators coming to the region due to political turmoil.

Tourism is one of the country's main sources of foreign currency and constitutes around 10 percent of the country's GDP. Investors have poured billions of dollars in the past decade into a string of hotels across the country.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.