Jordan picks Vitol to deliver LNG cargo in August -traders
#Switzerland Market Report
June 17, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

Jordan picks Vitol to deliver LNG cargo in August -traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 17 (Reuters) - Jordan’s National Electric Power Company has awarded a recent tender for delivery of one liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to commodities trading house Vitol, which will deliver the shipment in August, trade sources said.

Jordan launched the tender last week for delivery of volumes on August 14-17.

The transaction price was estimated at $7.35 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), according to one trader.

The price level marks a further slide in global spot LNG prices.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
