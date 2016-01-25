FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jordan/Zalaznick targets Europe with 400 million euro fund
Sections
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 25, 2016 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

Jordan/Zalaznick targets Europe with 400 million euro fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers has raised a 400 million-euro ($433 million) private equity fund which will target smaller European companies, the investment adviser said on Monday.

The firm, which is seeking to expand its portfolio and focus on financial services among other sectors, also makes investments through its London-listed vehicle JZ Capital Partners.

It was originally targeting 350 million euros for JZI Fund III, which it has opened to outside investors for the first time, as it sought the firepower to buy up Western European businesses with enterprise values of up to 150 million euros.

“We have taken advantage of dislocation in the banking system in Europe. We think non-bank lending is a very large opportunity,” David Zalaznick, co-founder of and adviser to JZ Capital Partners, told Reuters by telephone.

“We’re not going to buy portfolios of debt. Instead we are setting up platforms with operating partners and providing growth capital.”

Zalaznick and his team have already invested in consumer lending platforms, including Finland’s My Lender Oy and Italian business Fincontinuo.

Jordan/Zalaznick held a so-called first close of 237 million euros in September. A first close is the point at which, having raised a certain amount, a fund is able to begin buying companies.

JZ Capital Partners has committed 75 million euros to the fund, while the founders and management team of JZ Capital Partners as well as its investment advisors have committed a further 25 million euros. ($1 = 0.9240 euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.