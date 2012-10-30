FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordan Telecom third-quarter net profit falls 12.5 pct
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 30, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

Jordan Telecom third-quarter net profit falls 12.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Jordan Telecom Group, the country’s sole fixed-line operator, reported a 12.5 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, the firm said in a bourse filing on Tuesday.

Net profit for the three months ending September 30 was 21 million dinars ($29.6 million), compared with 24.1 million dinars in the same period a year ago.

The telecom group, in which France Telecom owns a 51 percent stake, saw its net income from its integrated mobile, internet and fixed line business fall 1.8 percent to 126.7 million dinars from a year ago.

$1= 0.709 dinars Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

