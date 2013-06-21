FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jos A Bank says scouting for acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2013 / 9:03 PM / in 4 years

Jos A Bank says scouting for acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Men’s apparel and accessories retailer Jos A Bank Clothiers Inc said on Friday it was considering strategic options, including acquisitions, to fuel growth.

The company, established in 1905, said no timetable has been set for any acquisition.

Jos A Bank said it was being assisted by investment banking firm Financo LLC.

Rival Men’s Wearhouse Inc on Wednesday ousted its Executive Chairman and founder George Zimmer and postponed its annual shareholder meeting in order to renominate existing directors without Zimmer.

Jos A Bank shares closed at $39.63 on the Nasdaq on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.