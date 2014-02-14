FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Retailer Jos. A. Bank to buy Eddie Bauer for $825 mln
February 14, 2014

Retailer Jos. A. Bank to buy Eddie Bauer for $825 mln

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Men’s clothing retailer Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc said it would acquire the Eddie Bauer clothing brand from private equity firm Golden Gate Capital for an enterprise value of $825 million.

Jos. A. Bank will pay $564 million in cash and issue about 4.7 million new shares to Everest Topco LLC, the parent company of Eddie Bauer and a portfolio company of Golden Gate.

Jos. A. Bank expects the deal to immediately add to earnings, and said it expects the combined company’s revenue to exceed $2.1 billion in 2014.

