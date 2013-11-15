FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jos. A. Bank terminates offer to buy Men's Wearhouse
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 15, 2013 / 11:26 AM / 4 years ago

Jos. A. Bank terminates offer to buy Men's Wearhouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc terminated its proposal to buy Men’s Wearhouse Inc but did not rule out another bid in the future.

Jos. A. Bank had said it would terminate its proposal if the board did not engage in good faith negotiations by Nov. 14.

“(If)... we are invited by the Men’s Wearhouse board to discuss our acquisition ... or if circumstances were otherwise to change, Jos. A. Bank may consider whether a new proposal to acquire Men’s Wearhouse is warranted,” the company said on Friday.

Jos. A. Bank offered to buy Men’s Wearhouse in October for about $2.3 billion, or $48 per share, in cash but was swiftly rebuffed by its larger rival, which dismissed the offer as inadequate.

Men’s Wearhouse, which ousted founder George Zimmer in June, also adopted a poison pill to prevent a hostile takeover. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.