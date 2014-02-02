FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-UPDATE 1-Jos. A. Bank says no benefit in commencing negotiations with Men's Wearhouse
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2014 / 9:15 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-UPDATE 1-Jos. A. Bank says no benefit in commencing negotiations with Men's Wearhouse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc on Sunday rejected yet another offer by rival Men’s Wearhouse Inc, the latest in a prolonged acquisition battle between the two men’s clothing retailers.

In response to Men’s Wearhouse offer last week that it is open to sweetening its spurned buyout offer under certain conditions, Jos. A. Bank said the proposal was still undervaluing the company.

“After carefully reviewing your offer with our financial and legal advisors, we continue to believe that your offer to acquire Jos. A. Bank substantially undervalues our company and that your proposal is not in the best interests of our stockholders,” said the letter to Douglas Ewert, president of Men’s Wearhouse.

“Accordingly, we see no benefit in commencing negotiations with Men’s Wearhouse.”

In a letter to Jos. A. Bank’s independent directors on Thursday, Men’s Wearhouse said it could raise an offer of $1.61 billion, or $57.50 per share, “if additional value was discovered through discussions or limited due diligence.”

The stock closed Friday at $56.22 per share; Men’s Wearhouse shares ended at $48.04.

Jos. A. Bank was said to be in talks buy retailer Eddie Bauer Inc from private equity owner Golden Gate Capital, according to a source familiar with the talks on Saturday.

Jos. A. Bank has been involved in a prolonged and nasty struggle with Men’s Wearhouse, with each making overtures to buy the other. Jos. A. Bank has urged shareholders to reject the hostile bid, calling it inadequate and opportunistic.

Men’s Wearhouse took a revised offer to Jos. A. Bank shareholders in early January after its rival rejected an offer of $55 per share in December.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.