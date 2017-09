Jan 3 (Reuters) - Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc has lowered the trigger for its shareholder rights plan to 10 percent from 20 percent of its common shares, less than two weeks after rejecting a $1.5 billion counter bid by Men’s Wearhouse Inc.

Jos. A. Bank said the board made the decision to ensure that its rights agreement has the same trigger as that of Men’s Wearhouse’s rights plan.