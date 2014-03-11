FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Men's Wearhouse seals $1.8 billion deal to buy Jos. A. Bank
March 11, 2014 / 4:16 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Men's Wearhouse seals $1.8 billion deal to buy Jos. A. Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say the offer is at a premium of 5.1 percent, not 1.3 percent)

March 11 (Reuters) - Men’s Wearhouse Inc said it would acquire rival Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc for about $1.8 billion, ending a five-month merger saga that started with Jos. A. Bank offering to buy its larger menswear rival.

The increased offer price of $65 per share represents a premium of 5.1 percent to Jos. A. Bank’s Monday closing price. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

