Jos. A. Bank Clothiers' third-qtr profit rises

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Suit and tuxedo retailer Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc, the target of a takeover offer from bigger rival Men’s Wearhouse Inc, reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly profit as new promotions boosted total sales.

Total sales rose 6.3 percent to $247.5 million in the third quarter, while comparable-store sales fell 0.1 percent.

Net income rose to $13.6 million, or 49 cents per share, in the three months ended Nov. 2, from $13.3 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the Hampstead, Maryland-based company earned 51 cents per share.

Men’s Wearhouse last month bid $1.5 billion for the company after Jos. A. Bank withdrew an offer to buy Men’s Wearhouse.