6 months ago
Mexico's Jose Cuervo reports dramatic slump in Q4 profit
February 28, 2017 / 2:27 PM / 6 months ago

Mexico's Jose Cuervo reports dramatic slump in Q4 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Mexico's Jose Cuervo , the world's biggest tequila maker, reported a 48.5 percent slump in profit in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to the year earlier period, the company said.

The company, officially known as Becle SA de CV, posted a quarterly profit of 629.1 million pesos ($30.5 million) in the October to December period, compared to 1.221 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Cuervo went public earlier this month. ($1 = 20.64 pesos) (Reporting By Alexandra Alper and Veronica Gomez)

