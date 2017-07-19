Jost-Werke likely to place shares at 27 euros per share - source

FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - German truck and trailer parts maker Jost-Werke is likely to price its private share placement at 27 euros ($31.13) a share, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wendnesday.

Jost-Werke, which plans to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Thursday, last week set the placement range at 25 to 31 euros.

The placement is being run by JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank.