Rothschild to explore options for Cinven's truck parts maker Jost - sources
January 8, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

Rothschild to explore options for Cinven's truck parts maker Jost - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Buyout group Cinven has mandated Rothschild to explore options including a sale or stock market listing of its German truck and trailer parts maker Jost Group, two people familiar with the deal said.

Any divestment would prove a positive turn for Cinven, which acquired Jost just weeks before the Lehman insolvency in 2008 and which had to agree to a restructuring of Jost’s finances in 2010 to avoid a looming insolvency.

The process is still at an early stage and may only officially launch in several weeks or months time, the sources said.

Rothschild and Cinven declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
