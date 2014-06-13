FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Journey Energy offering to raise C$198 mln
June 13, 2014 / 7:22 PM / 3 years ago

Journey Energy offering to raise C$198 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 13 (Reuters) - Canadian exploration and production company Journey Energy Inc said on Friday it plans to raise C$198 million ($182 million) via an initial public offering and secondary offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The offering of 16.5 million shares, which priced at C$12 a share, is being underwritten and led by BMO Nesbitt Burns and CIBC World Markets Inc.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company is selling 14 million shares from its treasury, while its principal shareholder PSP Investments - a large Canadian pension fund manager - is selling 2.5 million shares that it controls. PSP will continue to retain a stake of about 30 percent in the company following the close of the offer.

The company expects to receive net proceeds of about C$157 million from the initial public offering, along with about C$10 million in proceeds from a separate private placement offering.

The company plans to use the proceeds to pay down some of its outstanding debt.

$1 = 1.0857 Canadian Dollars Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
