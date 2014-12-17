FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Equipment maker Joy Global revenue falls as miners cut output
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Equipment maker Joy Global revenue falls as miners cut output

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, CEO quote)

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc , which gets more than 60 percent of its revenue from coal miners, reported a 4 percent fall in quarterly revenue as customers cut production.

The company, which warned of a ‘challenging’ first quarter, forecast profit below analysts’ average estimate for its year ending October 2015.

“Challenging market conditions have led a number of our customers to announce their intention to take partial or full shut-downs for various periods of time during our first fiscal quarter,” CEO Ted Doheny said in a statement.

Prices of coal and iron ore have fallen to multi-year lows this year as supply has outpaced demand. The European coal futures fell to their lowest level in more than seven years on Monday.

Coal prices are at five-year lows and the International Energy Agency has forecast global coal demand slowing over the next five years.

Joy Global forecast a profit of $3.10-$3.50 per share for 2015, below the average analyst estimate of $3.57, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it expected revenue of $3.6 billion-$3.8 billion, largely below market estimate of $3.79 billion.

Overall bookings at Joy Global fell 27 percent in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31.

Net income rose to $136.9 million, or $1.38 per share, from $26.8 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier, as the company cut costs.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.25 per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.15 per share.

The year-earlier quarter included a non-cash charge of $155.2 million.

Revenue fell to $1.13 billion from $1.18 billion but was above the analysts’ average expectation of $1.05 billion.

Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.