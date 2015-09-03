FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Joy Global profit falls 37 pct as weak coal prices hits demand
September 3, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

Joy Global profit falls 37 pct as weak coal prices hits demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc , which gets about 60 percent of its revenue from coal miners, reported a 37 percent fall in quarterly profit as customers cut spending due to weak prices.

The company’s net income fell to $44.9 million, or 46 cents per share, in the third quarter ended July 31, from $71.3 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Joy Global earned 54 cents per share.

Revenue fell 9.5 percent to $792.2 million. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

