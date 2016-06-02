FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Joy Global revenue plunges 25.7 pct
June 2, 2016 / 10:20 AM / in a year

Joy Global revenue plunges 25.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc reported a 25.7 percent slump in quarterly revenue, hurt by continued spending cuts by its customers amid a commodities rout.

The company reported a loss from continuing operations of $15.3 million, or 16 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 29, compared with a profit of $56 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $602 million from $810.5 million. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

