UPDATE 3-Joy Global posts surprise profit on cost reductions

By Arunima Banerjee

June 2 (Reuters) - Mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc reported a surprise quarterly adjusted profit and a sequential rise in bookings for the first time in four quarters, sending its shares up as much as 14 percent on Thursday.

Joy Global, like larger rival Caterpillar Inc, has been cutting costs as plunging commodity prices and slowing growth in markets such as China, the world's top copper consumer, reduced demand for its giant shovels and draglines.

However, the company acknowledged that mixed economic signals, primarily from China, suggest that there could be a possible near-term improvement in economic output.

Caterpillar in April had indicated that demand for construction equipment from China was improving.

Joy Global has noted some signs of life in China, which is a positive for the copper market, J.P. Morgan Securities analysts wrote in a note.

Citigroup analysts said bookings for the quarter exceeded their expectations.

Bookings for the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company rose 24 percent sequentially in the latest quarter. Bookings last rose in the second quarter of 2015, when it increased 6.4 percent on a sequential basis.

The company reported a loss from continuing operations of $15.3 million, or 16 cents per share, for the latest quarter, compared with a profit of $56 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

However, it earned 9 cents per share on an adjusted basis. Analysts on average were expecting the company to break even on a per-share basis for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell to $602 million from $810.5 million. Joy Global has cut jobs and lowered production among other measures to try to adapt to slowing demand.

The company said it now expected 2016 sales at the lower end of its previous outlook of $2.4 billion-$2.6 billion. Adjusted earnings were also pegged at the bottom end of its previously expected range of 10-50 cents per share.

Up to Wednesday's close, shares of the company had risen 32.4 percent this year. (Additional reporting by Sweta Singh and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shounak Dasgupta)