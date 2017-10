Aug 24 (Reuters) - Post-tropical cyclone Joyce has degenerated into a remnant low, about 1,030 miles (1,655 km) east of the Leeward Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday. The low was moving west-northwest at about 15 miles per hour (24 km per hour), with some increase in forward speed expected during the next couple of days, the NHC said.