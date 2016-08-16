REFILE-Samsung Electronics says bought cloud service firm Joyent for $170 mln

(Corrects the day of the week to Tuesday, not Monday, in the first paragraph)

SEOUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the world's biggest smartphone maker, said on Tuesday it bought U.S. cloud services firm Joyent Inc in June for 185.3 billion won ($170 million).

Samsung disclosed the acquisition price in a regulatory filing for its first-half business results. The tech giant announced the acquisition in June but did not disclose the financial terms at the time. ($1 = 1,091.5000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee)