a year ago
REFILE-Samsung Electronics says bought cloud service firm Joyent for $170 mln
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
August 16, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

REFILE-Samsung Electronics says bought cloud service firm Joyent for $170 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects the day of the week to Tuesday, not Monday, in the first paragraph)

SEOUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the world's biggest smartphone maker, said on Tuesday it bought U.S. cloud services firm Joyent Inc in June for 185.3 billion won ($170 million).

Samsung disclosed the acquisition price in a regulatory filing for its first-half business results. The tech giant announced the acquisition in June but did not disclose the financial terms at the time. ($1 = 1,091.5000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee)

