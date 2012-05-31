REFILE-UPDATE 2-Joy Global sees growth slowing, shares fall

* Sees flat revenue for few quarters

* Q2 new orders fall 19 pct

* Cuts 2012 EPS outlook to $7.15-$7.45 from $7.40-$7.80

* Cuts 2012 rev view $5.5-$5.7 bln from $5.6-$5.8 bln

* Shares down 10 pct

May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc said it expects its order rate to moderate and revenue to remain flat for the next few quarters as customers put expansions on hold to cope with lower demand for commodities.

Joy Global shares fell 10 percent to $53.30 to their lowest in 21 months on Thursday morning. They have fallen 21 percent since the beginning of this year.

Joy Global said new orders fell 19 percent to $1.23 billion in the second quarter. Bookings for underground mining machinery fell 38 percent, while those for surface mining equipment fell more than 20 percent.

“Current quarter bookings reflect the anticipated decline in demand for original equipment going into the U.S. market, but also include the normal lumpiness in timing that is characteristic of international projects,” Chief Executive Mike Sutherlin said.

Joy Global reduced its earnings estimate for fiscal 2012 to $7.15-$7.45 per share from $7.40-$7.80 per share and its revenue outlook to between $5.5 billion and $5.7 billion from a range of $5.6 billion to $5.8 billion.

The company said concerns regarding the Eurozone, slower growth expectations in China and moderate growth in U.S. have reduced demand for mined commodities.

A relatively mild winter has reduced demand for electricity, and low natural gas prices have prompted power companies to turn away from coal. To cope, U.S. coal producers have cut output.

“Weakness in U.S. coal has been well publicized while China and the macroeconomic environment in general have served as headwinds,” William Blair analyst Lawrence De Maria said.

Aftermarket demand, which is tied to the sales of spare parts and components, was also modest in the quarter. Orders in the category remained almost flat at $758.4 million.

The company said softness in the U.S. aftermarket orders is not expected to be completely offset by strength in international markets. Softness in the segment will impact 2012 revenues by $100 million, it said.

Second-quarter net income rose to $213.6 million, or $2.00 per share, in the second quarter from $162 million, or $1.52 per share, a year earlier. The company earned $2.04 per share from continuing operations.

Net sales rose 45 percent to $1.54 billion in the quarter ended April.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.95 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Joy Global shares were down 7 percent at $54.49 on the New York Stock Exchange.