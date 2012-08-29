FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Joy Global cuts fiscal 2012 outlook on slowing China demand
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2012 / 10:30 AM / in 5 years

Joy Global cuts fiscal 2012 outlook on slowing China demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc cut its outlook for 2012 on slowing demand in China, even as it reported a 12 percent rise in third-quarter profits.

The company now expects fiscal 2012 adjusted earnings between $7.05 and $7.20 per share, down from its prior outlook of $7.15 and $7.45 per share.

It also cut its 2012 revenue forecast to $5.45 billion to $5.55 billion, from $5.5 to $5.7 billion.

Net income rose to $193.5 million, or $1.81 per share, from $173.1 million, or $1.62 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 22 percent to $1.39 billion.

Joy Global shares, which closed at $53.07 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, traded down 2 percent premarket.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.