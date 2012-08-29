Joy Global cuts fiscal 2012 outlook on slowing China demand

Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc cut its outlook for 2012 on slowing demand in China, even as it reported a 12 percent rise in third-quarter profits.

The company now expects fiscal 2012 adjusted earnings between $7.05 and $7.20 per share, down from its prior outlook of $7.15 and $7.45 per share.

It also cut its 2012 revenue forecast to $5.45 billion to $5.55 billion, from $5.5 to $5.7 billion.

Net income rose to $193.5 million, or $1.81 per share, from $173.1 million, or $1.62 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 22 percent to $1.39 billion.

Joy Global shares, which closed at $53.07 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, traded down 2 percent premarket.