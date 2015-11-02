FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan regional lenders Joyo, Ashikaga agree to merge
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 2, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Japan regional lenders Joyo, Ashikaga agree to merge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s Ashikaga Holdings Co Ltd and Joyo Bank Ltd said on Monday they had agreed to merge in a deal that would create the country’s third-largest regional lender.

Under the agreement, Ashikaga would rename itself under a new holding company, in which Joyo shareholders would receive 1.170 shares for each Joyo share they own.

The share swap is expected to be carried out on Oct. 1 next year, the two companies said, after flagging the merger talks last week. Joyo Bank would delist on Sept. 28, 2016, they said.

Ashikaga, a little over one-third owned by Nomura Holdings Co, is based in Tochigi Prefecture, about 130 km (80 miles) north of the capital, Tokyo. Joyo Bank is headquartered in neighbouring Ibaraki Prefecture.

The combined bank would have 15.2 trillion yen ($126.3 billion) in assets. ($1=120.3500 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.