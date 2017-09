June 18 (Reuters) - Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp

* Says unit signs contract with Feintool International to acquire 100 percent stake and related intellectual property rights in IMA Automation Amberg GmbH for 14.3 million euros ($19.47 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1jxX70v

