UPDATE 1-MOVES-Sanjay Jain to head JP Morgan's EMEA tech investment banking-source
May 23, 2016 / 7:00 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-MOVES-Sanjay Jain to head JP Morgan's EMEA tech investment banking-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

May 23 (Reuters) - Sanjay Jain is returning to J.P. Morgan from a year-long sabbatical to become its head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) technology investment banking, a source familiar with the matter said.

Jain will relocate to London in August and report to Jake Donavan, head of industry coverage for corporates in EMEA, according to the source.

Jain, prior to commencing a sabbatical in April 2015, spent 20 years at J.P. Morgan in San Francisco as part of its technology, media and telecommunications coverage team.

He will replace Rupert Sadler, who will remain in New York for family reasons and explore other opportunities within the firm, according to the source. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

