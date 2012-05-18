RMBS market frets at JPM losses

LONDON, May 18 (IFR) - While many in the market were revelling in the discomfort caused to JP Morgan by the losses in its chief investment office last week, those working in European structured finance found it difficult to enjoy what has become known as “Dimonfreude”. Rather, they were fretting whether the losses might alter the unit’s buying strategy when it comes to European structured paper.

The CIO is the biggest buyer of European structured product and any pull back from the market caused by either a new strategy or a series of sales to offset the losses might prove disastrous for European securitisation.

Indeed, the CIO almost single-handedly resuscitated European RMBS market in 2009, buying huge chunks of new issues and providing repo agreements on others.

Any change to this strategy could undermine the sector’s ability to absorb large primary market deals. One trader said it could have a “pronounced effect” on the market, which “doesn’t have too many others to take up the slack”.

As one fixed-income head said, when selling European structured finance, the JP Morgan CIO was “your first call, your second call, your third call and your fourth call.”

“There are real questions about the strength of the market if they’re not there,” he added.

But some market players have been pleasantly surprised by the early signs of expansion of the buyer base, particularly in Asia, while recent sterling UK deals proved that domestic demand is a little deeper than people gave it credit for.

“Demand is less reliant on large JPM orders than two years ago,” said a second syndicate head. “The base has been growing, and there’s a more diverse group of buyers active.” SUPPORTING THE MARKET The CIO became a cornerstone investor of the European structured finance market in 2009, starting with Permanent 2009-1 from Lloyds. A number of other large investments followed in the UK and Dutch markets, as well as a number of repo agreements to finance retained tranches such as in Italy.

A pull back could have ramifications for certain issuers bringing new issues. One structured finance specialist, for example, cited the example of Dutch RMBS where the investor community had a clear preference for the shorter bonds last year.

These originators “had trouble placing longer tranches. Without that [CIO involvement] they wouldn’t have got deals away,” he said.

In its 10-Q quarterly SEC filing, JP Morgan says its USD74.902bn of fair value “available for sale” non-US RMBS “primarily represent mortgage exposures in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands”.

There is no mention of the asset-, rather than mortgage-, backed market so ABS could be less severely affected.

“If JPM stops, it will have a broader market impact, but nothing much for auto ABS. Potentially it will hit weak issuers or bespoke transactions,” said one regular ABS issuer. MAKING A PROFIT The outperformance of RMBS versus other sectors could make them prime candidates for a sale to mitigate losses in other areas of the business, though market players are doubtful whether the bank would be forced down such a route.

“There’s no chance they’ll need to sell, but they’re sitting on massive unrealised gains from their RMBS activities,” a third syndicate manager said.

The bank’s 10-Q showed non-US RMBS AFS at an amortised cost of USD74.158bn, with unrealised gains of USD657m against unrealised losses of USD273m - this is a net profit of USD384m at the end of Q1 2012.

This compares to an amortised cost of USD66.067bn at the end of Q4 2011. The unrealised gain and loss were USD170m and USD687m respectively - a net loss of USD517m. In one quarter, the bank has impressively swung a USD517m net loss to a USD384m net gain.

A quick analysis of recent trading levels provides some insight into how the portfolio has appreciated so quickly. So if it has to sell, it could do so at a decent profit.

Its first notable RMBS involvement, Permanent 2009-1, saw “an affiliate” of JP Morgan buying GBP1.25bn of the Class 2A at par. This tranche was covered on a bid list at a cash price of 100.13 in January, and then again at 100.82 just three months later.

Traders said last week that there had been no indication yet of the CIO offloading its structured finance holdings.

Citigroup and Wells Fargo are other bank treasuries said to have been stepping up their European structured finance investments over the last year or so.

Citigroup’s annual 10-K filing shows it added USD4.34bn of non-US RMBS in 2011. Its first quarter 2011 10-Q states non-US RMBS AFS at an amortised cost of USD6.404bn, with USD27m of unrealised gain and USD5m of loss for a first quarter paper profit of USD22m.

Wells’ 10-Q, however, does not break the figures out from non-US RMBS.