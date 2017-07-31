Judge rejects class arbitration in lawsuit over JPay prison fees

JPay, a Florida-based company that provides electronic money transfer services to prisoners in more than 30 states, does not have to face a class arbitration by consumers accusing it of violating Florida law, a federal judge in Miami has ruled.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Darrin Gayles said terms of service for using JPay's money transfers do not mention class arbitration or imply that it is available, and when not expressly allowed by an arbitration agreement, it is generally not available, he said.

