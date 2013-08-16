FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan to sell Manhattan office tower -report
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 16, 2013 / 11:34 PM / in 4 years

JPMorgan to sell Manhattan office tower -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co is planning to sell its landmark office tower in lower Manhattan, a property that could fetch $1 billion or more, Crain’s New York Business reported on Friday.

The 60-story building, 1 Chase Manhattan Plaza, was built in the 1960s when David Rockefeller was the bank’s chief executive.

Crain’s reported that a JPMorgan spokeswoman confirmed the tower is being marketed to potential buyers. The buyers were not named in the report. CBRE Group Inc brokers will handle the sale of the tower, which has 2.2 million square feet of office space, Crain’s said.

A spokesman for JPMorgan could not immediately be reached for comment.

JPMorgan tried to sell the property in 2009 but an economic recession hurt real estate prices and the bank backed away from the effort. Now that real estate has rebounded, sellers have a better opportunity to market property, Crain’s said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.