JP Morgan trade continues to distort credit markets

LONDON, June 22 (IFR) - JP Morgan’s ill-fated chief investment office trades continue to create huge distortions in credit default swap markets, traders say.

Press reports last week indicated as much as 70% of the bungled CIO trades had been unwound. Participants also pointed to a US$31bn spike in activity last Tuesday in the Markit CDX Investment Grade Series 9 index - one of the positions that the CIO holds - as further evidence that the position had been reduced.

While the extent to which JP Morgan has mitigated its losses remains a favourite parlour game among market participants, all agree the CIO’s activity has continued to fuel substantial dislocations across a range of indices over the past couple of months that other traders have sought to exploit.

Traders point to a variety of indicators consistent with the CIO hedging its position, such as the basis between the on-the-run CDX IG index and the off-the-run Series 9 index that JP Morgan holds ballooning from 20.14bp in late March to a peak of 44.81bp on June 6.

Such activity would support traders’ expectations that the CIO would use the more liquid on-the-run index to remove the directionality of its position.

“The CIO had squeezed that basis tighter when it originally put on its trade, but it rocketed after the news of the losses broke as we saw huge demand for the on-the-run index,” said one European head of credit trading at a European bank.

JP Morgan’s activity has also created massive distortions in European corporate CDS benchmarks, with Markit’s iTraxx Main index significantly underperforming iTraxx Crossover in the past few weeks.

As a rule, credit traders reckon 1bp of Main is worth 4bp of Crossover. By this measure, demand for Main has shot through the roof with the basis between Crossover’s theoretical level and its actual trading level nosediving from 129bp to a low of -26bp over the past three months (see chart).

“There has been ongoing pressure on Main index by the CIO, which is probably driving this,” said the global head of credit trading at a major bank. “When Main widened Crossover did not, so you’ve had this index compression on the back of this strong flow coming to the market.”

VICIOUS CIRCLE

All of these factors have been working against JP Morgan, making it more costly for them to manage their trading blunder. In a vicious circle, the more the CIO buys an index to hedge its exposure, the further spreads are pushed out and the cost of buying more protection rises.

“They’ve had an impact on the level of the index in our view, so it’s definitely become more expensive for them to unwind,” said the global credit trading head.

The CIO is also having to contend with a market that has a good idea of its positioning and continues to squeeze the bank as much as possible.

“Everyone in the market is front-running this trade. People know where the pain points are and are exploiting them,” said the European credit trading head.

As well as taking the opposite side of JP Morgan’s positions, hedge funds have been playing the skew - in other words, the difference between a credit index and its constituent single names. Skew on the IG 9 index has rocketed to 1% from 0.25% as the basis between single-names and the index has grown.

“There are a number of stakeholders [in this trade] and they smell blood. Every part of the trade is against JP Morgan - even the macro picture with Greece and Spain - and everyone, from the hedge funds to the index arbitrage guys, wants to get paid,” said the European credit trading head.