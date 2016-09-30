FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan must face claims over currency conversion charges - ruling
September 30, 2016

JPMorgan must face claims over currency conversion charges - ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

JPMorgan Chase Bank must face breach-of-contract claims by investors who say they were charged hidden currency conversion fees on dividends paid by foreign companies, a federal judge in Manhattan ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni said plaintiffs, holders of American Depositary Receipts in companies listed on overseas exchanges, adequately alleged the bank did not distribute the full amount owed to them because it first deducted an unauthorized charge for converting currency.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2de0281

