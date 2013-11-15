FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan Chase offers to pay $4.5 bln in mortgage securities deal -source
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2013 / 10:12 PM / 4 years ago

JPMorgan Chase offers to pay $4.5 bln in mortgage securities deal -source

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has agreed to pay $4.5 billion to settle claims by investors who lost money on mortgage-backed securities in the collapse of the U.S. housing market, a person familiar with the matter said.

The bank will make a binding offer to the trustees of 330 residential mortgage-backed securities trusts issued by the bank and Bear Stearns, which it took over during the financial crisis, the person said.

The settlement does not include trusts issued by Washington Mutual, which JPMorgan also acquired, the person said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.