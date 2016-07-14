JPMorgan's mortgage disclosures met federal rules - 9th Circuit

JPMorgan Chase is not liable for allegedly misleading homeowners about its adjustable-rate mortgage loans, a federal appeals court has ruled.

In an opinion on Tuesday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected homeowners’ argument that the bank’s disclosures violated staff guidance from the Federal Reserve Board, saying that argument was waived because it was not raised with the trial court and is without merit in any case.

