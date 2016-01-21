FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Case challenging JPMorgan's $4.5 bln mortgage settlement opens
#Westlaw News
January 21, 2016 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

Case challenging JPMorgan's $4.5 bln mortgage settlement opens

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Jan 21 -

JPMorgan Chase's proposed $4.5 billion settlement over mortgage-backed securities that soured in the financial crisis was "an extraordinary result" that should be approved, a lawyer for a group of institutional investors argued on Wednesday.

Kathy Patrick of Gibbs & Bruns, whose 21-investor group includes BlackRock Inc and MetLife Inc, made the case for the deal she helped negotiate as proceedings to approve the settlement over objections from two parties got underway in Manhattan Supreme Court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ZDXD1Y

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
