Case challenging JPMorgan's $4.5 bln mortgage settlement opens

Jan 21 -

JPMorgan Chase’s proposed $4.5 billion settlement over mortgage-backed securities that soured in the financial crisis was “an extraordinary result” that should be approved, a lawyer for a group of institutional investors argued on Wednesday.

Kathy Patrick of Gibbs & Bruns, whose 21-investor group includes BlackRock Inc and MetLife Inc, made the case for the deal she helped negotiate as proceedings to approve the settlement over objections from two parties got underway in Manhattan Supreme Court.

