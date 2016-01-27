FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lead objector to $4.5 bln JPMorgan mortgage settlement withdraws
January 27, 2016 / 1:12 AM / 2 years ago

Lead objector to $4.5 bln JPMorgan mortgage settlement withdraws

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Jan 26 -

Bond insurer Ambac Assurance Corporation on Tuesday withdrew its objections to JPMorgan Chase & Co’s proposed $4.5 billion settlement with investors in soured residential mortgage backed securities, paving the way for court approval of the deal.

Ambac’s withdrawal was part of its separate settlement announced Tuesday with JPMorgan Chase, in which the bank agreed to pay $995 million to resolve claims that it misrepresented the quality of mortgages underlying securities insured by Ambac.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VpCozH

