Top JP Morgan investment banker leaves for law firm
February 24, 2013 / 10:50 PM / 5 years ago

Top JP Morgan investment banker leaves for law firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Jim Woolery, co-head of JPMorgan’s North American mergers and acquisitions business, is leaving the investment bank for a position at law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft.

Chris Ventresca, who was previously co-head of the North American M&A unit with Woolery, will run the business on his own, JPMorgan spokeswoman Tasha Pelio said on Sunday.

Woolery will become vice chairman of Cadwalader and will start at the law firm on Monday, according to a Cadwalader spokeswoman.

He joined JPMorgan two years ago after serving as a partner for law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

