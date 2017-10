SAO PAULO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co will name veteran banker Nicolas Aguzin as deputy chief executive of its Asia Pacific business, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.

Aguzin, who for years served as JPMorgan’s CEO for Latin America, has been replaced in that post by banker Martin Marron, said the source, who declined to be quoted because the plans have not been released publicly.