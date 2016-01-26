JPMorgan to pay Ambac $995 mln to settle RMBS-related claims

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Insurer Ambac Financial Group Inc said JPMorgan Chase & Co will pay the company $995 million in cash to settle disputes and litigation related to mortgage-related securities.

The agreement settles claims related to residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions insured by Ambac.

The settlement will have a positive impact on Ambac’s fourth-quarter operating results and its claims paying resources, Chief Executive Nader Tavakoli said in a statement. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)