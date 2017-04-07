FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan auto finance unit sued over repossessions
April 7, 2017 / 9:43 PM / 4 months ago

JPMorgan auto finance unit sued over repossessions

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

JPMorgan Chase Bank’s auto finance unit has been hit with a proposed class action in Minnesota accusing it of repossessing cars and putting them up for sale without giving their owners legally required advance notice.

Filed on Thursday in federal court in St. Paul, the lawsuit accuses Chase Auto Finance of wrongful repossession, conversion of consumers' property and violations of the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), which bars repossessions unless the lender has a right to the property.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ohsM2S

