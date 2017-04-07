JPMorgan auto finance unit sued over repossessions

JPMorgan Chase Bank’s auto finance unit has been hit with a proposed class action in Minnesota accusing it of repossessing cars and putting them up for sale without giving their owners legally required advance notice.

Filed on Thursday in federal court in St. Paul, the lawsuit accuses Chase Auto Finance of wrongful repossession, conversion of consumers' property and violations of the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), which bars repossessions unless the lender has a right to the property.

