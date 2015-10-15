FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Scotiabank to buy JPMorgan's Sears Canada credit card portfolio
October 15, 2015 / 5:36 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Scotiabank to buy JPMorgan's Sears Canada credit card portfolio

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia said it would buy JPMorgan & Chase Co’s Canadian credit card portfolio associated with Sears Canada Inc, a month ahead of the expiry of the servicing agreement by the U.S. bank.

JPMorgan said in November last year that it served the retailer with a notice of non-renewal to prevent the agreement, which expires Nov. 15, 2015, from auto-renewing.

Scotiabank said on Thursday that it will buy JPMorgan’s MasterCard and private label credit card portfolio, which has about C$1.7 billion ($1.32 billion) in receivables and 2 million active customer accounts.

The deal, which will add to Scotiabank’s earnings in the first year, will impact the company’s common equity tier-one capital ratio by less than 10 basis points, the company said.

JPMorgan had purchased the credit card receivables business in 2005, enabling Sears Canada to pay out a special dividend to investors that year.

The deal is the latest for Scotiabank, which signed agreements last year to buy a majority stake in retailer Cencosud SA’s retail credit card business in Chile and Citigroup Inc’s retail and commercial banking operations in Peru. ($1 = 1.2862 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
