JP Morgan names new heads of EMEA, Asia banking -memo
#Market News
December 10, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

JP Morgan names new heads of EMEA, Asia banking -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. bank J.P. Morgan has appointed Viswas Raghavan as head of banking in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Raghavan, who joined the bank in 2000, was most recently global head of equity capital markets, responsible for share sales including initial public offerings and rights issues.

In his new role, created as part of JP Morgan’s decision to combine its corporate and investment banks, Raghavan will be responsible for client coverage across investment banking, the global corporate bank and treasury services, the memo said.

Alejandro Guevara and Lisandro Miguens become co-heads of banking for Latin America and Tom DuCharme and Therese Esperdy will be co-heads of banking in Asia Pacific, the memo said.

A spokeswoman for JP Morgan confirmed the contents of the memo, but declined to comment further.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
