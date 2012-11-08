FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan wins approval to resume stock buys after Whale loss
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

JPMorgan wins approval to resume stock buys after Whale loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said U.S. regulators have approved a plan for the company to use its capital to buy back its stock in the first quarter of 2013.

The company, which had suspended buybacks in May, had submitted a new capital plan to the Federal Reserve in August after containing its London Whale derivatives losses at about $6.2 billion.

The Federal Reserve informed the bank on Nov. 5 that it had approved the plan, the company said in a quarterly filing on Thursday.

The approved plan provides for the company to continue paying its current quarterly dividend on common stock, the filing said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.