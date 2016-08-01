FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan CEO says Brexit could add costs for European banking
August 1, 2016

JPMorgan CEO says Brexit could add costs for European banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on Monday the United Kingdom's decision to leave the European Union could lead to duplicate costs to provide banking services to European customers.

Dimon, speaking on CNBC television during a bus tour of bank offices in California, said it is too early to tell how much of the work the bank now does from the UK might have to be done redundantly in Europe.

Dimon also said that if the next U.S. president makes the right decisions the U.S. economy could grow at a 4 percent rate. (Reporting by Sam Forgione and David Henry in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

