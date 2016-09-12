FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed should raise rates 'sooner rather than later' - JPMorgan's Dimon
September 12, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

U.S. Fed should raise rates 'sooner rather than later' - JPMorgan's Dimon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on Monday that he believes the U.S. Federal Reserve should raise interest rates due to the strength of the economy.

"Let's just raise rates," Dimon said before an audience at the Economic Club of Washington, DC.

"I'd go sooner rather than later," he added, when asked if he thought the U.S. central bank should raise rates at its policy meeting next week or wait until December.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
