JPMorgan CFO Braunstein may step down -WSJ
October 11, 2012 / 1:45 AM / 5 years ago

JPMorgan CFO Braunstein may step down -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co ’s Chief Financial Officer might step down and take another post within the company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people close to the company.

The paper’s sources said that although it isn’t clear where Douglas Braunstein might end up, there was a possibility he could move to J.P. Morgan’s recently combined corporate and investment bank.

JPMorgan was not available for comment outside of U.S. working hours.

Last week, JPMorgan said Barry Zubrow, who was head of risk management at JPMorgan when the bank was building an overly large position in credit derivatives, is retiring.

