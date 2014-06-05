FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan sees M&A, debt propelling Brazil capital markets this year
June 5, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

JPMorgan sees M&A, debt propelling Brazil capital markets this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 5 (Reuters) - Local bond underwriting and mergers and acquisitions deals are likely to propel capital markets activity in Brazil this year, JPMorgan Chase & Co’s top executive in the country said on Thursday.

Such activity could help offset a tepid deal flow in a year marked by the impact of slowing growth and a presidential election.

According to José Berenguer, who is JPMorgan’s senior country officer in Brazil, “there are good opportunities for who is looking for long-term opportunities, but in the meantime the better options are debt capital markets and M&A.” An improvement in other markets segments such as equity offerings will also depend on a better global outlook, he added.

Brazilians elect a new president this October. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
